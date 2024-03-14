See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth I (CMVIX - Free Report) . CMVIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.62%, management fee of 0.57%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.45%.
John Hancock Discipline Value Mid Cap R4 (JVMTX - Free Report) : 1% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. JVMTX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. JVMTX, with annual returns of 11.33% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity R5 (MSGSX - Free Report) : 0.96% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. MSGSX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.69% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.