Company News for Mar 14, 2024

  • Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) rose 4.2% on energy becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) declined a further 1% on the ongoing 737 investigations.
  • Shares of McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) sank 3.9% after its CFO said that the company’s international sales could fall sequentially in the current quarter.
  • Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) fell 4.4% on reports that the Pentagon had withdrawn itself from a plan of a $2.5 billion chip grant to the company.

