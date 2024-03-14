Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Weibo Corporation (WB) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) reported revenue of $463.67 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $452.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was -31.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Weibo Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 598 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 591.87 million.
  • Average daily active users (DAUs): 257 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 261.11 million.
  • Net revenues- Value-added service: $59.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
  • Net revenues- Advertising and marketing: $403.74 million versus $393.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Weibo Corporation here>>>

Shares of Weibo Corporation have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Weibo Corporation (WB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise