Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dick's (DKS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) reported $3.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $3.85 for the same period compares to $2.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 billion, representing a surprise of +2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dick's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 2.8% versus 0.4% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 853 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 868.
  • Total Square Footage: 42.7 Msqft compared to the 42.86 Msqft average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store: 131 versus 144 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods: 724 compared to the 726 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dick's here>>>

Shares of Dick's have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise