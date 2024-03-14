Back to top

Aveanna (AVAH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) reported $478.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $464.33 million, representing a surprise of +3.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aveanna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- PDS: $383.45 million versus $371.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.
  • Revenue- MS: $41.29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.
  • Revenue- HHH: $54.10 million compared to the $53.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
Shares of Aveanna have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

