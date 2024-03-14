We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dollar General (DG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Dollar General (DG - Free Report) reported $9.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.4%. EPS of $1.83 for the same period compares to $2.96 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.78 billion, representing a surprise of +0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Dollar General performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Same store sales growth: 0.7% versus -1.1% estimated by 21 analysts on average.
- Ending store count: 19,986 versus the 20-analyst average estimate of 20,000.
- Total selling square footage: 151.1 Msq ft compared to the 150.01 Msq ft average estimate based on 20 analysts.
- Store closings: 37 compared to the 22 average estimate based on 19 analysts.
- New store openings: 297 versus 293 estimated by 19 analysts on average.
- Net sales per square foot: $65.25 versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $65.05.
- Net Sales Per Store: $0.49 million versus $0.50 million estimated by 13 analysts on average.
- Net Sales by category- Consumables: $7.90 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $7.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
- Net Sales by category- Seasonal: $1.10 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.
- Net Sales by category- Home products: $581.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $588.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.7%.
- Net Sales by category- Apparel: $275.13 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $272.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.
Shares of Dollar General have returned +19.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.