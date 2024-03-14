Inari Medical's (NARI) ClotTriever Improves Patient Outcome

Inari Medical, Inc. ( NARI Quick Quote NARI - Free Report) recently announced the positive two-year interim findings from the ClotTriever CLOUT registry. Principal investigator David Dexter, MD, FACS, a vascular surgeon at Sentara Vascular Specialists in Norfolk, VA, presented the research at the American Venous Forum meeting.
Per the results, at two years, the rates of Post Thrombotic Syndrome (PTS) were outstanding and much lower than those found in previous Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) trials.
The ClotTriever system has demonstrated good safety, efficacy, and long-term outcomes in real-world deep vein thrombosis patients. The interim results are the biggest prospective, multi-center, two-year dataset in DVT since the ATTRACT study.
Patients experienced a low incidence of rethrombosis-related independently adjudicated safety events, which is 5.0% and 8.4%, over a period of 30 days and six months, respectively. However, 228 patients completed their two-year follow-up visit in the interim analysis. Throughout the follow-up period, patients' post-thrombotic syndrome significantly improved after two years, the proportion of patients with moderate-to-severe PTS was only 7.3%.
Compared with previous DVT studies like ATTRACT and CAVA, which found moderate-to-severe PTS rates between 18 and 24%, the PTS rates reported in CLOUT are much lower. The low PTS rate that continues to improve over time is a testament to the safety and effectiveness of wall-to-wall thrombus removal with ClotTriever.
Inari Medical continues to generate the highest quality of clinical data. This includes DEFIANCE, the company’s ongoing randomized controlled trial, which will assess the effects of anticoagulation alone versus ClotTriever therapy.
Inari Medical is still dedicated to make the ClotTriever and FlowTriever systems the norm for treating patients with pulmonary embolisms and deep vein thrombosis.
Per a report by
Global Market Insights, the global venous thromboembolism treatment market size was valued at $950 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at 8.7% from 2021 to 2027.
Market growth drivers include the growing pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases and cancer owing to the adoption of smoking, alcohol and consumption of high-cholesterol food. Cancer patients have a higher chance of developing blood clots with treatment procedures along with associated heredity.
With the given market potential, excellent data regarding Inari Medical’s ClotTriever CLOUT registry is likely to boost the company’s business further.
NARI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
DaVita Inc. ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) , Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH Quick Quote CAH - Free Report) and Cencora, Inc. ( COR Quick Quote COR - Free Report) .
DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. DVA's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.6%.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DaVita's shares have gained 58.3% compared with the
industry’s 18.9% rise in the past year.
Cardinal Health, flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.2%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 15.6%.
Cardinal Health has gained 51.9% compared with the
industry’s 3.2% rise in the past year.
Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.8%. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.7%.
Cencora's shares have rallied 51.5% compared with the
industry’s 3.6% rise in the past year.
