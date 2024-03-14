Unum (UNM) Enhances Employee Well-Being With Unum Care Hub

Unum Group ( UNM Quick Quote UNM - Free Report) recently announced the launch of Unum Care Hub to aid employers in taking proper care of their employees. Unum Care Hub consists of a suite of solutions enabling employers to provide their employees with specialized solutions from an exclusive, user-friendly platform.
This is a time opportune move for UNM, as it will be catering to the growing needs of employers, which will result in retaining and attracting more customers. Meeting the evolving needs of employers will act as a differentiator in the competitive landscape, thereby translating to top-line growth in the future. UNM’s sales improved 13% year over year in 2023. Unum will be offering resources to support the caregiving, maternity, chronic pain, mental health and digestive health of employees. These offerings are uniquely integrated to cater to the leading causes of disability and leave and provide outcome-based customized support.
Unum Care Hub is aimed at driving a meaningful impact on employee wellbeing. It leverages Meru Health, which provides clinically validated mental health aid, and Cariloop, which addresses the complexities of caregiving through digital tools and expert care coaches. Unum always looks forward to rolling out new capabilities like HR Connect, Total Leave, Gather and Help at Hand, which makes the relationship between employers and employees more robust.
As Unum enhances its offerings for employers, employee satisfaction and loyalty will improve as a byproduct. Per studies, employees are 7.4 times more likely to be willing to work for their company in the long term if they feel their employer cares for them. Unum, with its proactive engagement solutions and a wholesome and connected employee experience, will improve awareness and understanding and lead to increased benefits utilization and lower administrative burden. Moves like this should aid the company achieve its milestones in the future.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Unum currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of UNM have gained 13.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the
industry’s 2.3% growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the
Finance space are First Internet Bancorp ( INBK Quick Quote INBK - Free Report) , Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. ( AMG Quick Quote AMG - Free Report) and Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ( EEFT Quick Quote EEFT - Free Report) . First Internet Bancorp currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Affiliated Managers and Euronet carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The bottom line of First Internet Bancorp outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 30.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INBK’s 2024 earnings suggests a surge of 64.5% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 22.6%. The consensus mark for INBK’s 2024 earnings has moved 24.9% north in the past 60 days.
Affiliated Managers’ earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMG’s 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 10% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 4.1%. The consensus mark for AMG’s 2024 earnings has moved 1.1% north in the past 30 days.
The bottom line of Euronet outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 2.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EEFT’s 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 12.9% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 7.1%. The consensus mark for EEFT’s 2024 earnings has moved 1.6% north in the past 60 days.
Shares of First Internet Bancorp, Affiliated Managers and Euronet have gained 78.4%, 19.6% and 27.2%, respectively, in the past six months.
Image: Bigstock
Unum (UNM) Enhances Employee Well-Being With Unum Care Hub
Unum Group (UNM - Free Report) recently announced the launch of Unum Care Hub to aid employers in taking proper care of their employees. Unum Care Hub consists of a suite of solutions enabling employers to provide their employees with specialized solutions from an exclusive, user-friendly platform.
This is a time opportune move for UNM, as it will be catering to the growing needs of employers, which will result in retaining and attracting more customers. Meeting the evolving needs of employers will act as a differentiator in the competitive landscape, thereby translating to top-line growth in the future. UNM’s sales improved 13% year over year in 2023. Unum will be offering resources to support the caregiving, maternity, chronic pain, mental health and digestive health of employees. These offerings are uniquely integrated to cater to the leading causes of disability and leave and provide outcome-based customized support.
Unum Care Hub is aimed at driving a meaningful impact on employee wellbeing. It leverages Meru Health, which provides clinically validated mental health aid, and Cariloop, which addresses the complexities of caregiving through digital tools and expert care coaches. Unum always looks forward to rolling out new capabilities like HR Connect, Total Leave, Gather and Help at Hand, which makes the relationship between employers and employees more robust.
As Unum enhances its offerings for employers, employee satisfaction and loyalty will improve as a byproduct. Per studies, employees are 7.4 times more likely to be willing to work for their company in the long term if they feel their employer cares for them. Unum, with its proactive engagement solutions and a wholesome and connected employee experience, will improve awareness and understanding and lead to increased benefits utilization and lower administrative burden. Moves like this should aid the company achieve its milestones in the future.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Unum currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of UNM have gained 13.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 2.3% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Finance space are First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) , Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG - Free Report) and Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT - Free Report) . First Internet Bancorp currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Affiliated Managers and Euronet carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The bottom line of First Internet Bancorp outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 30.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INBK’s 2024 earnings suggests a surge of 64.5% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 22.6%. The consensus mark for INBK’s 2024 earnings has moved 24.9% north in the past 60 days.
Affiliated Managers’ earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMG’s 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 10% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 4.1%. The consensus mark for AMG’s 2024 earnings has moved 1.1% north in the past 30 days.
The bottom line of Euronet outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 2.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EEFT’s 2024 earnings suggests an improvement of 12.9% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 7.1%. The consensus mark for EEFT’s 2024 earnings has moved 1.6% north in the past 60 days.
Shares of First Internet Bancorp, Affiliated Managers and Euronet have gained 78.4%, 19.6% and 27.2%, respectively, in the past six months.