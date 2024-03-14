Motorola (MSI) to Deploy Smart Radios in Victoria's Fire Station

Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) announced that the Victoria's County Fire Authority (CFA) has selected APX Series P25 Radios to modernize their firefighting communication technology. Motorola will deploy 16,000 APX Series P25 radios, and 9,000 APX NEXT all-band smart radios are also included in the package. MSI will upgrade CFA’s radios used in the field operations, fire trucks, command vehicles and fire stations. In accordance with a 10-year service contract, it will also offer support services to CFA’s radio equipment crucial for frontline communication to enhance emergency services. Firefighters often have to work in hostile environments, and a lack of robust communication channels can have significant consequences. Critical information lost due to a poor communication system can hinder cooperation, resulting in a greater risk of accidents and delayed response time during emergency situations. Motorola’s APX NEXT All Band P25 Smart Radio effectively addresses this issue. The solution boasts high-power speakers, HDR mics and advanced background noise suppression. Its standard smart battery can last for up to 14 hours, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity during critical situations. Moreover, APX NEXT data applications provide vital insights to bolster workflow efficiency. The integrated SmartConnect system is designed for excellent coverage and ensuring connectivity beyond the boundaries of a network. It automatically switches voice channels to the optimal available communication network, whether on land mobile radio or broadband network. ViQi voice control efficiently picks up simple and intuitive voice commands to streamline the management of radio controls. SmartMapping features enable precise tracking of vehicles and deployed personnel in the field. This attribute boosts the safety and incidental awareness of firefighters. All these advanced features make it a lucrative choice for emergency agencies and first responders for mission-critical communication. The recent venture suggests the growing momentum of Motorola’s products and systems among emergency first responder agencies. Management’s focus on innovation and the development of smart, data-intensive public safety solutions is expected to further bolster its prospects. As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has maintained a stable revenue flow from this specialized market. It expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. The stock has gained 32.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 23.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Image: Bigstock
Motorola (MSI) to Deploy Smart Radios in Victoria's Fire Station
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) announced that the Victoria's County Fire Authority (CFA) has selected APX Series P25 Radios to modernize their firefighting communication technology. Motorola will deploy 16,000 APX Series P25 radios, and 9,000 APX NEXT all-band smart radios are also included in the package.
MSI will upgrade CFA’s radios used in the field operations, fire trucks, command vehicles and fire stations. In accordance with a 10-year service contract, it will also offer support services to CFA’s radio equipment crucial for frontline communication to enhance emergency services.
Firefighters often have to work in hostile environments, and a lack of robust communication channels can have significant consequences. Critical information lost due to a poor communication system can hinder cooperation, resulting in a greater risk of accidents and delayed response time during emergency situations.
Motorola’s APX NEXT All Band P25 Smart Radio effectively addresses this issue. The solution boasts high-power speakers, HDR mics and advanced background noise suppression. Its standard smart battery can last for up to 14 hours, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity during critical situations.
Moreover, APX NEXT data applications provide vital insights to bolster workflow efficiency. The integrated SmartConnect system is designed for excellent coverage and ensuring connectivity beyond the boundaries of a network. It automatically switches voice channels to the optimal available communication network, whether on land mobile radio or broadband network.
ViQi voice control efficiently picks up simple and intuitive voice commands to streamline the management of radio controls. SmartMapping features enable precise tracking of vehicles and deployed personnel in the field. This attribute boosts the safety and incidental awareness of firefighters. All these advanced features make it a lucrative choice for emergency agencies and first responders for mission-critical communication.
The recent venture suggests the growing momentum of Motorola’s products and systems among emergency first responder agencies. Management’s focus on innovation and the development of smart, data-intensive public safety solutions is expected to further bolster its prospects.
As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has maintained a stable revenue flow from this specialized market. It expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation.
The stock has gained 32.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 23.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
