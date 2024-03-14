We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alaska Air (ALK) Expects Q1 Loss Due to 737-9 MAX Grounding
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) provided unfavorable guidance for the first quarter of 2024. Notably, regulatory issues at Boeing (BA - Free Report) have hurt Alaska Air’s results.
We note that Boeing has been under the scanner ever since Alaska Airlines’ Ontario, CA-bound flight (1282) on Jan 5, 2024, saw a panel and window being blown out of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet shortly after takeoff from Portland, OR. Alaska Airlines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group.
Owing to issues of Flight 1282 and the Boeing 737-9 MAX grounding, ALK’s profitability was unfavorably affected by at least $150 million. So far, Boeing has partially compensated ALK, which will be accounted for in earnings in the first quarter.
Notably, ALK now anticipates adjusted loss in the range of 55-45 cents per share for the first quarter of 2024. The earlier expectation was adjusted earnings in the range of $3- $5 per share.
ALK expects its first-quarter available seat miles (ASMs or capacity) to decline 2.5% from the year-ago period. Economic fuel cost per gallon is anticipated to be around $3.10.
Full-year 2024 capacity expectations are still in flux owing to uncertainty related to the timing of aircraft deliveries as a result of increased Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Justice scrutiny on Boeing and its operations.
Currently, Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
