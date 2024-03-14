CyberArk (CYBR) to Secure Heng Leong Hang's IT Infrastructure

CyberArk Software Ltd. ( CYBR Quick Quote CYBR - Free Report) announced that its Identity Security Platform has been selected by a Taiwanese retail brand, Heng Leong Hang. Notably, Heng Leong Hang has chosen the security platform to protect the sensitive information of its customers and employees.
CyberArk’s Identity Security Platform will enable Heng Leong Hang to improve its security across its on-premises infrastructure, website, e-commerce and AWS cloud resource environment. Together, the two companies will work on employee identity authentication management and ensure privileged access through zero trust architecture.
The Identity Security Platform will ensure that employees with highly privileged access are protected against cyberattacks. Additionally, the solution will secure workstation endpoints, automate security processes and reduce the burden of compliance, hence increasing efficiency.
Apart from Heng Leong Hang, various other organizations have adopted CyberArk’s Identity Security Platform in the past year. The list includes Indiana University, Glasgow Caledonian University, Gamania Group and British Telecom.
CYBR Gains From Evolving Cybercrime Landscape
Given the rising hybrid working trend and bring-your-own-device culture, the necessity of securing endpoints and in-premises IT infrastructure is growing. CYBR’s customers are recognizing the benefit of its security solutions as a critical layer of a cyber defense strategy, hence contributing to increased orders and the company’s top line.
CyberArk faces significant opportunities for innovation and growth in the ever-evolving cybercrime landscape as attackers utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to develop sophisticated methods for accessing organizations' sensitive data and technology assets. In September 2023, the company set up an AI Center of Excellence to address evolving cyber threats. CYBR will address evolving threats based on its years of experience in AI and machine learning across the Identity Security Platform.
The company has also enhanced the solution by introducing CyberArk Secure Browser, which is an Identity Security web browser. Moreover, CYBR has expanded the availability of Identity Security solutions on the Amazon Web Services marketplace, making its platforms more accessible.
Moreover, CYBR has a strong presence across banking, utilities, healthcare and government. This diversification is safeguarding CyberArk from the adverse effects of ongoing softening IT spending.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, CyberArk carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of CYBR have surged 84.9% in the past year.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are
BlackLine ( BL Quick Quote BL - Free Report) , Adobe ( ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) and Dell Technologies ( DELL Quick Quote DELL - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of BL have gained 8.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised by 12 cents northward to $4.38 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ADBE have rallied 72.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by 5 cents to $1.35 per share in the past seven days. Shares of DELL have skyrocketed 192.9% in the past year.
