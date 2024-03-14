We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cintas (CTAS) Boosts Product Portfolio With Paris Uniform Buyout
Cintas Corporation (CTAS - Free Report) recently acquired Paris Uniform Services, a family-owned supplier of uniform and facility service solutions. The financial terms of the acquisition were kept under wraps.
Based in PA, Paris Uniform Services was established in 1978. The company is engaged in providing uniforms, work apparel, facility services and restroom products among others. Paris Uniform also operates in NY, MD and WV.
Acquisition Rationale
The latest buyout is in sync with Cintas’ policy of acquiring businesses to strengthen its business and product portfolio. The inclusion of Paris Uniform’s solid portfolio of apparel and other products, supported by its strong customer service capabilities, will enable Cintas to expand its offerings. The transaction will enhance the company’s service delivery capacity.
Other Notable Buyout
In February 2024, Cintas acquired Henderson, KY-based SITEX. The buyout is expected to strengthen the leading market position of Cintas in the central Midwest region of the United States.
Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Cintas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Strong segmental performances are driving Cintas’ top line. Increasing demand from the health care, education and government verticals is driving revenues at the Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment, while high customer retention levels are boosting the First Aid and Safety Services segment’s performance. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended February 2024) results on Mar 27, before market open.
In the past year, the stock has gained 44.2% compared with the industry’s 40.2% increase.
However, the company has been dealing with the adverse impacts of high costs for a while. Also, the rising tax rate is concerning.
