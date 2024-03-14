Lincoln Financial (LNC) Enhances Fixed-Indexed Annuities Suite

Lincoln Financial Group ( LNC Quick Quote LNC - Free Report) has unveiled the 1 Year S&P 500 Dual Trigger account option, a pioneering move in fixed-indexed annuities. With market adaptability and 100% downside protection, this option addresses consumer anxieties about inflation, investment losses and market volatility. Recent data from Lincoln Financial highlights that 61% of consumers seek investments balancing growth and protection, reflecting the demand for such innovative solutions. Strategic Enhancements and Market Projection
Daniel Herr, senior vice president of Annuity Product Management at Lincoln Financial Group, emphasizes the anticipated robustness of fixed-indexed annuity sales, which are projected to approach $100 billion in 2025. The introduction of the 1 Year S&P 500 10% Daily Risk Control Trigger for Lincoln fixed indexed annuity further expands growth opportunities. By leveraging the S&P 500 10% Daily Risk Control index, investors gain the potential for higher trigger crediting rates, fostering wealth accumulation in various market conditions.
Empowering Retirement Planning Amid Demographic Shifts
As millions of Americans transition into retirement annually, Lincoln Financial remains dedicated to safeguarding their financial futures. Tim Seifert, senior vice president and head of Retirement Solutions Distribution, highlights the importance of new crediting strategies in supporting diverse investment objectives. These enhancements not only provide financial professionals with increased flexibility but also empower clients to build confidence and wealth regardless of market fluctuations.
Commitment to Client-Centric Innovation
With a legacy of trust and reliability, Lincoln Financial Group stands as the foremost choice for annuity solutions among financial professionals. In 2023 alone, more than 22,000 financial professionals partnered with Lincoln Financial to secure new annuity contracts for clients. As the financial landscape evolves, Lincoln Financial Group remains committed to innovation, ensuring its product portfolio continually aligns with clients' evolving retirement income goals.
Price Performance and Zacks Rank
Shares of Lincoln Financial have gained 0.4% year to date compared with the
LNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Price Performance and Zacks Rank
Shares of Lincoln Financial have gained 0.4% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.8% growth. LNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC - Free Report) , Primerica (PRI - Free Report) and Unum Group (UNM - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Manulife delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.01%. The stock has gained 8.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MFC’s 2024 and 2025 earnings suggests growth of 5.5% and 9.7%, respectively, from a year ago.
Primerica delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.10%. The stock has surged 19.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRI’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies a 10.5% and 10% year-over-year increase, respectively.
Unum Group beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in the one. The stock has gained 13.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies a 6.8% and 7.3% increase, respectively, from the year-ago figures.