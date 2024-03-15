We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Rambus (RMBS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Rambus (RMBS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.99, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.
The the stock of memory chip designer has risen by 7.87% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rambus in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $132 million, indicating a 11.41% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.94 per share and a revenue of $585 million, indicating changes of +8.38% and +4.73%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rambus. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Rambus holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Rambus currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.49.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.