M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62.74, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
The company's stock has climbed by 0.9% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 9.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.12, showcasing a 3.7% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.13 billion, up 7.32% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.38 per share and revenue of $4.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.7% and +7.09%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.61.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 22, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.