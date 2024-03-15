We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $59.83, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
The the stock of diagnostic imaging company has risen by 5.87% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The upcoming earnings release of Lantheus Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.51, signifying a 2.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $349.02 million, reflecting a 16.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.49 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, which would represent changes of +4.17% and +10.34%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.35% increase. Lantheus Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Lantheus Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.97.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.