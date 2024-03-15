We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boeing (BA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $181.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
The airplane builder's stock has dropped by 10.34% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 74.02%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.08 billion, showing a 12.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.53 per share and a revenue of $89.51 billion, demonstrating changes of +143.55% and +15.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Boeing. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.98% lower within the past month. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Boeing currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 71.98. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.73 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that BA has a PEG ratio of 17.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.91.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.