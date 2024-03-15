Walt Disney (DIS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Walt Disney (
DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $112.06, demonstrating a -0.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 0.84% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Walt Disney in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 10.75% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $22.01 billion, indicating a 0.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.57 per share and a revenue of $91.29 billion, representing changes of +21.54% and +2.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.23% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Walt Disney is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.26.
One should further note that DIS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Walt Disney (DIS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $112.06, demonstrating a -0.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 0.84% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Walt Disney in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 10.75% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $22.01 billion, indicating a 0.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.57 per share and a revenue of $91.29 billion, representing changes of +21.54% and +2.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.23% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Walt Disney is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Walt Disney is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.26.
One should further note that DIS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.