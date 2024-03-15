RTX (RTX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, RTX (
RTX Quick Quote RTX - Free Report) closed at $91.76, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 0.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.23, signifying a 0.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.38 billion, up 6.79% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.39 per share and a revenue of $78.65 billion, indicating changes of +6.52% and +5.7%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, RTX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, RTX is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.8. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.73.
We can additionally observe that RTX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
