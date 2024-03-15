We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $505.89, demonstrating a -1.58% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 20.59% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The upcoming earnings release of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.29, reflecting a 34.84% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $358.72 million, up 39.61% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.21 per share and a revenue of $1.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.68% and +27.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% higher. Right now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.79. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.61 for its industry.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 18, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.