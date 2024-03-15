MP Materials Corp. (MP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw MP Materials Corp. (
MP Quick Quote MP - Free Report) ending at $13.81, denoting a -1.71% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.52% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MP Materials Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, MP Materials Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $55.72 million, indicating a 41.78% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.28 per share and a revenue of $342.43 million, representing changes of -28.21% and +35.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MP Materials Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.29% lower. As of now, MP Materials Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, MP Materials Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.88.
Also, we should mention that MP has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.94 at yesterday's closing price.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

