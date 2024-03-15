We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Scorpio Tankers (STNG - Free Report) reached $71.90, with a +0.8% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.
The the stock of shipping company has risen by 7.65% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Scorpio Tankers in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Scorpio Tankers is projected to report earnings of $3.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $389.09 million, up 3.16% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.47 per share and a revenue of $1.38 billion, representing changes of +19.22% and +3.81%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scorpio Tankers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.71% higher. Right now, Scorpio Tankers possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, Scorpio Tankers is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.99.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.