We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $45.46, demonstrating a -0.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.
The architectural glass maker's stock has climbed by 4.88% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.15% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The upcoming earnings release of Tecnoglass will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.69, showcasing a 36.11% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $194.24 million, down 4.14% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $893.22 million, indicating changes of -7.04% and +7.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.16% lower. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Tecnoglass is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.56.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.