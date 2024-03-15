We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nokia (NOK) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
Nokia (NOK - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3.66, indicating a -0.27% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the technology company had gained 4.26% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.61% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nokia in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.19 billion, indicating a 17.38% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $23.65 billion, which would represent changes of +22.58% and -1.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nokia. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Nokia is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Nokia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.96.
One should further note that NOK currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NOK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NOK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.