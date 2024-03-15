We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boise Cascade (BCC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
In the latest trading session, Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) closed at $127.87, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had lost 7.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 9.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boise Cascade in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.21, signifying a 9.05% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.56 billion, indicating a 1.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
BCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.35 per share and revenue of $6.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.35% and +1.86%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Boise Cascade. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.41% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Boise Cascade holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Boise Cascade is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.91, which means Boise Cascade is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.