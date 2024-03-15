Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Toyota Motor Corporation (
TM Quick Quote TM - Free Report) reached $230.97, with a -0.8% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.
The company's stock has climbed by 2.55% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.09% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming release. On that day, Toyota Motor Corporation is projected to report earnings of $2.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.21%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $67.21 billion, indicating an 8.28% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.06 per share and revenue of $302.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +73.64% and +10%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% higher within the past month. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.33.
One should further note that TM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
