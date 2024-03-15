Blackstone Inc. (BX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Blackstone Inc. (
BX Quick Quote BX - Free Report) closed at $124.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 1.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Blackstone Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1, signifying a 3.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.55 billion, showing a 2.66% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.92 per share and revenue of $12.38 billion, which would represent changes of +24.56% and +27.68%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower. Blackstone Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Blackstone Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.39.
Also, we should mention that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) closed at $124.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had lost 1.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Blackstone Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1, signifying a 3.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.55 billion, showing a 2.66% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.92 per share and revenue of $12.38 billion, which would represent changes of +24.56% and +27.68%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower. Blackstone Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Blackstone Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.39.
Also, we should mention that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.