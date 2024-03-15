We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why UFP Industries (UFPI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $113.99, demonstrating a -0.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the wood and materials provider for the construction industry had lost 2.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 9.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.42%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of UFP Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.61, indicating a 18.69% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.71 billion, reflecting a 6.1% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.39 per share and a revenue of $7.27 billion, indicating changes of -8.43% and +0.72%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UFP Industries should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.21% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. UFP Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, UFP Industries is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.91, which means UFP Industries is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.