Pinterest (PINS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Pinterest (
PINS Quick Quote PINS - Free Report) standing at $34.07, reflecting a -1.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.
Shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company have depreciated by 3.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pinterest in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 75% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $699.44 million, up 16.07% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.94% and +17.32%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pinterest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.81% higher. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at valuation, Pinterest is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.85.
Meanwhile, PINS's PEG ratio is currently 1.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.82.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 43, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Pinterest (PINS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
The most recent trading session ended with Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) standing at $34.07, reflecting a -1.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.
Shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company have depreciated by 3.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pinterest in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 75% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $699.44 million, up 16.07% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.94% and +17.32%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Pinterest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.81% higher. Pinterest is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at valuation, Pinterest is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.85.
Meanwhile, PINS's PEG ratio is currently 1.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.82.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 43, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.