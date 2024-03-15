Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Smartsheet (SMAR) Q4 Earnings

Smartsheet (SMAR - Free Report) reported $256.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $254.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +88.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Smartsheet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Calculated Billings: $341935 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of $340414 thousand.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $244.04 million compared to the $240.69 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $12.91 million compared to the $14.30 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
Shares of Smartsheet have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

