Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, EverCommerce (EVCM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, EverCommerce (EVCM - Free Report) reported revenue of $169.44 million, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.12, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $172.41 million, representing a surprise of -1.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -500.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EverCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees: $133.47 million versus $133.02 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $5.89 million compared to the $5.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15% year over year.
  • Revenues- Marketing technology solutions: $30.08 million compared to the $33.90 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for EverCommerce here>>>

Shares of EverCommerce have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise