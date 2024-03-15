Back to top

Ulta (ULTA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) reported $3.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $8.08 for the same period compares to $6.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.49, the EPS surprise was +7.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales - YoY change: 2.5% compared to the 1.7% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Total stores open at end of the quarter: 1,385 versus 1,382 estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Total gross square feet at end of the quarter: 14,515.59 Msq ft versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 14,495.4 Msq ft.
  • Number of stores opened during the quarter: 13 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 11.
  • Total stores open at beginning of the quarter: 1,374 compared to the 1,371 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Services: 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4%.
  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance and bath: 19% versus 15.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Skincare: 18% versus 27% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare products and styling tools: 18% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.5%.
  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics: 39% compared to the 40.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales by Primary Category - Accessories and other: 3% versus 2.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ulta have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

