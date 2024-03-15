We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ulta (ULTA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) reported $3.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of $8.08 for the same period compares to $6.68 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.49, the EPS surprise was +7.88%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ulta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ulta here>>>
- Comparable sales - YoY change: 2.5% compared to the 1.7% average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Total stores open at end of the quarter: 1,385 versus 1,382 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Total gross square feet at end of the quarter: 14,515.59 Msq ft versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 14,495.4 Msq ft.
- Number of stores opened during the quarter: 13 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 11.
- Total stores open at beginning of the quarter: 1,374 compared to the 1,371 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Services: 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4%.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance and bath: 19% versus 15.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Skincare: 18% versus 27% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare products and styling tools: 18% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.5%.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics: 39% compared to the 40.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Sales by Primary Category - Accessories and other: 3% versus 2.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ulta have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.