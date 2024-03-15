Ferrari (RACE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Ferrari (
RACE Quick Quote RACE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $420.38, indicating a -0.49% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.
The luxury sports car maker's shares have seen an increase of 10.46% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The upcoming earnings release of Ferrari will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $2 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.73 billion, up 13.08% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.31 per share and revenue of $7.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.24% and +8.59%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ferrari. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ferrari is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Ferrari is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.7 for its industry.
Investors should also note that RACE has a PEG ratio of 5.05 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.86.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
