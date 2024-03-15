We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed at $45.82, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
Shares of the investment firm have appreciated by 4.01% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Main Street Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.03, indicating a 0.98% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $128 million, showing a 6.44% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.07 per share and revenue of $514.85 million, indicating changes of -6.65% and +2.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Main Street Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.63% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Main Street Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.69.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.