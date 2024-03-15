We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nutrien (NTR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) closed at $53.09, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.
The the stock of producer of potash and other fertilizers has risen by 9.89% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nutrien in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.44, reflecting a 60.36% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.4 billion, indicating a 11.6% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $27.01 billion, indicating changes of -4.73% and -7.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nutrien. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.31% decrease. Nutrien presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Nutrien is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.69. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.69.
Meanwhile, NTR's PEG ratio is currently 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, positioning it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
