Mosaic (MOS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed at $31.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 8.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.01% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Mosaic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.64, marking a 43.86% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.81 billion, indicating a 21.97% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $12.15 billion, representing changes of -20.17% and -11.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.87% decrease. Mosaic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Mosaic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.69.
We can additionally observe that MOS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Fertilizers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.