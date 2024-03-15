We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Expedia (EXPE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) ending at $135.74, denoting a +0.31% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
The online travel company's stock has climbed by 0.37% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Expedia in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.36, down 80% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.8 billion, indicating a 5.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.25 per share and a revenue of $14.06 billion, signifying shifts of +26.42% and +9.49%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Expedia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Expedia is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Expedia is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.05. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.41.
It's also important to note that EXPE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.6 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.