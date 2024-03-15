EOG Resources (EOG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, EOG Resources (
EOG Quick Quote EOG - Free Report) reached $123.79, with a +1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.
The oil and gas company's stock has climbed by 10.41% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of EOG Resources in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.66, indicating a 1.12% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.01 billion, indicating a 0.59% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.31 per share and revenue of $24.59 billion, indicating changes of -3.25% and +1.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for EOG Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.09% lower. EOG Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, EOG Resources is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.49, so one might conclude that EOG Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that EOG has a PEG ratio of 0.38 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
