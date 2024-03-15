We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPL (PPL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
PPL (PPL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.58, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 3.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of PPL will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.50, indicating a 4.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.48 billion, reflecting a 2.57% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
PPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $8.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.88% and +0.32%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, PPL is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, PPL is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.74. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.87.
We can also see that PPL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.55 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.