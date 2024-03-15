Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Blink Charging (BLNK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) reported revenue of $42.71 million, up 88.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.28, compared to -$0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.40, the EPS surprise was +30.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blink Charging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales: $33.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +111.5%.
  • Revenues- Charging service revenue - company-owned charging stations: $4.54 million compared to the $3.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Network fees: $2.21 million versus $2.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
  • Revenues- Car-sharing services: $1.19 million versus $0.78 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +210.7% change.
  • Revenues- Grant and rebate: $0.19 million compared to the $0.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1323.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.11 million compared to the $0.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -83.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Warranty: $1.10 million compared to the $0.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +141.7% year over year.
Shares of Blink Charging have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

