Compared to Estimates, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM - Free Report) reported revenue of $313.47 million, up 32.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284.29 million, representing a surprise of +10.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Ounces Sold - Silver: 3,175 Oz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3,625.78 Oz.
- Ounces Produced - Palladium - Stillwater: 4.21 Oz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 4.64 Oz.
- Ounces Sold - Palladium: 3.34 Oz compared to the 4.47 Oz average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Ounces Produced - Total Silver: 4,208 Oz compared to the 4,499.52 Oz average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Revenues- Cobalt sales: $3.72 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%.
- Revenues- Gold - San Dimas: $21 million versus $19.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
- Revenues- Silver - Antamina: $26.04 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $27.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
- Revenues- Gold - Salobo: $153.72 million versus $117.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +116.9% change.
- Revenues- Palladium sales: $3.57 million versus $6.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.7% change.
- Revenues- Gold - Stillwater: $4.64 million compared to the $5.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Gold - Sudbury: $10.14 million versus $11.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.
- Revenues- Silver sales: $75.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $93.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.9%.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.