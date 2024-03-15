Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL - Free Report) is a healthcare services company for seniors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 357.1% downward over the last 60 days.

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN - Free Report) is a bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR - Free Report) offers sleep solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 155.7% downward over the last 60 days.


