We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, indicating an increase of 38.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $649.1 million, representing an increase of 18.1% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ollie's Bargain Outlet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales change' should arrive at 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - End of period' of 512. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 468.
The consensus estimate for 'Number of new stores' stands at 7. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores open at the beginning of period' should come in at 505. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 463.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ollie's Bargain Outlet here>>>
Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have experienced a change of -2.6% in the past month compared to the +3.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OLLI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>