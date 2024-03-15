Back to top

Company News for Mar 15, 2024

  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) fell 3.2% on the continued semiconductor slump.
  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) declined 4.1% in the sell-off session, continuing the company’s woes in 2024.
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) rose 1.8% on energy, becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.
  • Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) increased 5.2% after it announced that its assets under custody rose 16% in February.a

