Skillz (SKLZ) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same.
On a year-over-year basis, the top declined, but the bottom line improved. The downside was due to a year-over-year decline in paying monthly active users and monthly active users.
Earnings and Revenues
In the quarter under review, Skillz reported an adjusted loss of $1.04 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48. The company reported an adjusted loss of $2.4 in the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues of $29.1 million missed the consensus mark of $39.2 million by 24.1%. The top line declined 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.
During the quarter, paying monthly active users and monthly active users declined year over year by 41.7% and 30.5% to 137,000 and 896,000, respectively. However, the average revenue per paying monthly active user of $70.3 was up from $66.6 in the year-ago quarter.
Operating Highlights
During fourth-quarter 2023, the company’s total operating costs and expenses were $54.7 million, down 70.1% year over year. General and administrative expenses of $21.9 million fell 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Adjusted EBITDA loss during the reported quarter amounted to $12.3 million compared with a loss of $9.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
2023 Highlights
Total revenues in 2023 amounted to $150.1 million compared with $269.7 million in 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $70.1 million compared with a loss of $122.4 million a year ago.
Financial Highlights
As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $302 million compared with $362.5 million at 2022-end. Long-term debt was $123.9 million, up from $272.8 million at 2022-end.
