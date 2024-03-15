Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) Da Vinci 5 Receives FDA Approval

Intuitive Surgical ( ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) recently announced the FDA 510(k) clearance for its da Vinci 5 fifth-generation multiport robotic system.
The newest member of the da Vinci family is da Vinci 5, which also comprises the single-port da Vinci SP and the multiport da Vinci X and Xi systems. They provide hospitals and surgeons with an array of Intuitive Surgical's extremely competent and tested solutions.
With more than 7 million surgeries performed to date, surgeons and care teams worldwide have utilized Xi's extremely useful architecture.
Price Performance
In the past six months, ISRG shares have gained 30.0% compared with the
industry’s rise of 13.2%. The S&P 500 has gained 14.9% in the same time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research More on Da Vinci Surgical Systems
The goal of the da Vinci surgical systems is to aid surgeons in doing minimally invasive surgery by providing them with enhanced vision, robotic and computer support, and high-definition 3D vision. They provide specialized equipment, such as a miniature surgical camera and wristed instruments (scalpels, scissors, and forceps), to facilitate accurate dissection and rebuilding from the inside out.
More on Da Vinci 5
Da Vinci 5 introduces Force Feedback technology and optional instruments that enable the system to measure and surgeons to feel subtle forces exerted on tissue during surgery, something no other surgical technology in any modality offers. The Force Feedback needle driver has a specific contraindication for use in suturing during hysterectomy and myomectomy procedures.
Da Vinci 5 is the smoothest and most accurate device Intuitive Surgical has created to date because of its improved engineering and design, which include robust vibration and tremor controls and redesigned surgeon controllers.
The robotic system is equipped with Intuitive Surgical's best and most natural 3D imaging technology, which gives surgeons improved vision now and, in the future, as surgical endoscopes and vision software advance in sophistication.
The cutting-edge features of Da Vinci 5 are intended to improve productivity for surgeons and the care team while also promoting greater surgeon autonomy. Da Vinci 5, for instance, has integrated essential OR technology, such as an electrosurgical unit and insufflation.
Additionally, the device has an enhanced user interface, which the surgeon and the rest of the surgical team can access straight from the head-in menu. To help them stay focused on the surgical field, surgeons also have access to additional critical settings while working in the field. The system has a revamped console with an adjustable posture that enables surgeons to find the ideal setup for comfortable and convenient operative viewing, including sitting fully upright.
Initially, Da Vinci 5 will be offered to select U.S. customers who worked with Intuitive Surgical during the development phase and those with established robotic surgical programs. Before the technology is widely released for sale, Intuitive Surgical will collaborate with surgeons at these early sites to gather more data on its usage.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by
MarketsandMarkets, the global surgical robots market size was valued at $8.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $18.4 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 16.6%.
The benefits of laparoscopic or minimally invasive surgery to patients and surgeons, including improved screening, increased precision, shorter hospital stays, and less pain and suffering, are driving up demand for and acceptance of this procedure, thereby leading to the expansion of the market.
With the given market potential, FDA clearance for da Vinci 5 can provide a great boost to Intuitive Surgical’s business and generate additional revenues.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
ISRG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
DaVita Inc. ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) , Cardinal Health, Inc. ( CAH Quick Quote CAH - Free Report) and Cencora, Inc. ( COR Quick Quote COR - Free Report) .
DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.6%. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DaVita’s shares have gained 58.3% compared with the
industry’s 18.9% rise in the past year.
Cardinal Health, flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.2%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 15.6%.
Cardinal Health has gained 51.9% compared with the
industry’s 3.2% rise in the past year.
Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.8%. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.7%.
Cencora’s shares have rallied 51.5% compared with the
industry’s 3.6% rise in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. price | Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Quote
