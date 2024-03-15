Splunk's (SPLK) Merger With Cisco Gets Unconditional EU Nod

Splunk Inc. ( SPLK Quick Quote SPLK - Free Report) has cleared a significant regulatory hurdle in its proposed $28 billion merger with Cisco Systems Inc. ( CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) , with the EU granting unconditional antitrust approval. This move marks Cisco's largest-ever deal and comes as part of its strategic initiative to bolster its software business, particularly in the thriving domain of artificial intelligence (AI), while also mitigating the slowdown in post-pandemic demand. In assessing the merger, the European Commission stated that it found no competition concerns, highlighting the transaction's minimal impact on competitive landscapes due to the presence of ample alternative players. Furthermore, the commission emphasized that the merged entity would not possess the capability to stifle competition, thus ensuring a level playing field in relevant markets. The impending merger, slated for completion by the end of the third quarter of 2024, holds immense promise for both companies. Splunk's expertise in advanced AI-powered solutions stands to greatly enhance Cisco's AI-driven service offerings. By leveraging Splunk's capabilities, Cisco aims to accelerate the development of next-generation solutions, optimizing data value and reinforcing security analytics. This strategic alignment reflects industry trends, where the convergence of cybersecurity and AI is increasingly paramount. As organizations navigate complex digital ecosystems, the demand for AI-driven security solutions continues to surge. By integrating Splunk's cutting-edge technologies, Cisco strengthens its position as a formidable player in this evolving landscape, poised to deliver innovative solutions tailored to meet evolving customer needs. From Splunk's perspective, the merger represents a significant win-win scenario. It provides access to Cisco's robust resources and global reach, facilitating accelerated research and development initiatives. Moreover, the collaboration positions Splunk at the forefront of AI innovation, enabling the creation of synergistic solutions that address the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by enterprises worldwide. The imminent merger heralds a new era of innovation in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. As the companies join forces, their complementary strengths are poised to reshape the industry landscape, delivering enhanced value to customers and stakeholders alike. San Francisco-based Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. Its offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source, and help in operational decision-making. The company’s software has a broad range of applications, including security analytics, business analytics and IT operations. The valuable insight into machine and big data allows users/enterprises to improve service levels, reduce operational costs, mitigate security risks and maintain compliance. The stock has gained 74.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 66.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Splunk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular, as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 46.7% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market to which it offers licensing technologies. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here AudioCodes Ltd. ( AUDC Quick Quote AUDC - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.
Image: Bigstock
Splunk's (SPLK) Merger With Cisco Gets Unconditional EU Nod
Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) has cleared a significant regulatory hurdle in its proposed $28 billion merger with Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO - Free Report) , with the EU granting unconditional antitrust approval. This move marks Cisco's largest-ever deal and comes as part of its strategic initiative to bolster its software business, particularly in the thriving domain of artificial intelligence (AI), while also mitigating the slowdown in post-pandemic demand.
In assessing the merger, the European Commission stated that it found no competition concerns, highlighting the transaction's minimal impact on competitive landscapes due to the presence of ample alternative players. Furthermore, the commission emphasized that the merged entity would not possess the capability to stifle competition, thus ensuring a level playing field in relevant markets.
The impending merger, slated for completion by the end of the third quarter of 2024, holds immense promise for both companies. Splunk's expertise in advanced AI-powered solutions stands to greatly enhance Cisco's AI-driven service offerings. By leveraging Splunk's capabilities, Cisco aims to accelerate the development of next-generation solutions, optimizing data value and reinforcing security analytics.
This strategic alignment reflects industry trends, where the convergence of cybersecurity and AI is increasingly paramount. As organizations navigate complex digital ecosystems, the demand for AI-driven security solutions continues to surge. By integrating Splunk's cutting-edge technologies, Cisco strengthens its position as a formidable player in this evolving landscape, poised to deliver innovative solutions tailored to meet evolving customer needs.
From Splunk's perspective, the merger represents a significant win-win scenario. It provides access to Cisco's robust resources and global reach, facilitating accelerated research and development initiatives. Moreover, the collaboration positions Splunk at the forefront of AI innovation, enabling the creation of synergistic solutions that address the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by enterprises worldwide.
The imminent merger heralds a new era of innovation in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions. As the companies join forces, their complementary strengths are poised to reshape the industry landscape, delivering enhanced value to customers and stakeholders alike.
San Francisco-based Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. Its offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source, and help in operational decision-making.
The company’s software has a broad range of applications, including security analytics, business analytics and IT operations. The valuable insight into machine and big data allows users/enterprises to improve service levels, reduce operational costs, mitigate security risks and maintain compliance.
The stock has gained 74.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 66.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Splunk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular, as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 46.7% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market to which it offers licensing technologies. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.