Jabil (JBL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates Despite Lower Revenues

Jabil Inc. ( JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same. The company reported a top-line contraction year over year, owing to soft demand trends in several end markets. Net Income
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter was $927 million or $7.31 per share compared with $207 million or $1.52 per share in the prior-year quarter. Despite top line decline, gain from the divestiture of Mobility business supported the net income.
Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $213 million or $1.68 per share compared with $256 million or $1.88 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65. Revenues
Net sales during the quarter decreased to $6.8 billion from $8.13 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $6.9 billion. Soft demand trends in multiple end markets, including industrial & semi-cap, digital retail & print, networking & storage and connected devices, affected the top line.
Net sales from Diversified Manufacturing Services declined 16% year over year. Electronics Manufacturing Services were down 18% compared to the prior-year quarter. Other Details
Gross profit was $630 million compared with $661 million in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating income aggregated $338 million compared with $391 million in the year-ago period.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
In the first six months of fiscal 2024, Jabil generated $666 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $580 million in the prior-year period. As of Feb 29, 2024, the company had $2.56 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with $2.87 billion of notes payable and long-term debt.
Outlook
For third-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues are expected to be in the range of $6.2-$6.8 billion. Non-GAAP operating income is projected in the $325-$385 million range. Management estimates non-GAAP earnings per share within the band of $1.65-$2.05.
For fiscal 2024, Jabil estimated net revenues to be $28.5 billion, down from the previous estimation of $31 billion. Core earnings per share is expected at $8.40, down from the prior expectation of around $9. The core operating margin is expected at about 5.6%. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
