DraftKings (DKNG) Unveils Tool to Promote Responsible Gaming

report, the online sports betting market in the United States is anticipated to reach $15.75 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 13.03% from 2024 to 2028. Furthermore, the number of users in this market is estimated that to reach 52 million by 2028. This growing market has attracted many big players like Flutter Entertainment ( PDYPY Quick Quote PDYPY - Free Report) , Caesars Entertainment ( CZR Quick Quote CZR - Free Report) and MGM Resorts International ( MGM Quick Quote MGM - Free Report) . FanDuel, owned by Flutter Entertainment, has a large group of fantasy sports users. PDYPY also owns other big brands like PokerStars, Paddy Power, SkyBet and Betfair. This gives FanDuel access to a lot of knowledge and experience, especially in Europe. FanDuel and DraftKings are similar in terms of their geographic presence across different states. William Hill, owned by Caesars Entertainment, already has sportsbooks in 14 states. It uses CZR's properties all over the country. William Hill has exclusive deals with CBS Sports and ESPN, which makes it even stronger. MGM Resorts International’s BetMGM owns several online gambling brands worldwide, such as Ladbrokes, Coral and partypoker. It has nearly 30 properties across the United States. BetMGM's main way of growing is by making deals with big sports teams in the United States. Some of its partners include teams like the Washington Nationals, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia 76ers. DraftKings recently agreed to buy Jackpocket, the top lottery app in the United States, for about $750 million. Jackpocket is known for its advanced technology, strong brand and skilled management team. This deal is set to help DKNG get into the big U.S. lottery market and boost its Sportsbook and iGaming businesses by increasing customer value. These initiatives are expected to boost the company’s top line in the upcoming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DraftKings’ 2024 revenues is pegged at $4.82 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 31.46%. The consensus estimate is pegged at a loss of 24 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 86.13%.
DraftKings (DKNG) Unveils Tool to Promote Responsible Gaming
DraftKings (DKNG - Free Report) has introduced a tool called My Stat Sheet. This gaming tool allows players to track and analyze their gaming activities, helping them make data-driven decisions and promote responsible gaming. This new feature is now available on all DraftKings and Golden Nugget platforms.
With My Stat Sheet, customers can see various details like the time spent on the gaming platform, deposits and withdrawals, contest involvement, and overall wins or losses. These stats are presented through easy-to-understand charts and filters. The tool is accessible to all customers using DraftKings platforms.
The company is always looking for new ways to use technology to promote responsible gaming.
DKNG aims to offer a top-notch gaming experience while encouraging responsible gaming behavior among its customers.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 19.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector's growth of 2.9%. The stock has outperformed due to constant innovation with relevant and attractive features.
DKNG Faces Competition in the Online Sports Betting Market
According to a Statista report, the online sports betting market in the United States is anticipated to reach $15.75 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 13.03% from 2024 to 2028. Furthermore, the number of users in this market is estimated that to reach 52 million by 2028.
This growing market has attracted many big players like Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY - Free Report) , Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) and MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) .
FanDuel, owned by Flutter Entertainment, has a large group of fantasy sports users. PDYPY also owns other big brands like PokerStars, Paddy Power, SkyBet and Betfair. This gives FanDuel access to a lot of knowledge and experience, especially in Europe. FanDuel and DraftKings are similar in terms of their geographic presence across different states.
William Hill, owned by Caesars Entertainment, already has sportsbooks in 14 states. It uses CZR's properties all over the country. William Hill has exclusive deals with CBS Sports and ESPN, which makes it even stronger.
MGM Resorts International’s BetMGM owns several online gambling brands worldwide, such as Ladbrokes, Coral and partypoker. It has nearly 30 properties across the United States. BetMGM's main way of growing is by making deals with big sports teams in the United States. Some of its partners include teams like the Washington Nationals, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia 76ers.
DraftKings recently agreed to buy Jackpocket, the top lottery app in the United States, for about $750 million. Jackpocket is known for its advanced technology, strong brand and skilled management team. This deal is set to help DKNG get into the big U.S. lottery market and boost its Sportsbook and iGaming businesses by increasing customer value.
These initiatives are expected to boost the company’s top line in the upcoming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DraftKings’ 2024 revenues is pegged at $4.82 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 31.46%. The consensus estimate is pegged at a loss of 24 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 86.13%.