Here's Why Retain Strategy is Apt for BP Stock Right Now
BP plc (BP - Free Report) is a leading integrated energy company and is likely to see earnings growth of almost 4% this year.
What's Favoring the Stock?
West Texas Intermediate crude price has touched $80 per barrel, which is highly favorable for BP’s exploration and production operations. The energy major has a vast pipeline of key upstream projects that are either in operation or yet to start activities this year or beyond.
BP is also leading the energy transition race. The company is planning to become a net-zero emissions player by 2050 or earlier. The integrated company intends to invest and create its renewable energy generation capacity of 20 gigawatts by 2025.
The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), also has a strong presence in refining and marketing spaces, providing support during periods of business turmoil and low oil prices.
Risks
Having a strong presence in the upstream energy space, the company’s exploration and production operations are exposed to volatility in oil and natural gas prices.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked energy companies include Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) , Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) and Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA - Free Report) . All the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sunoco, the leading independent fuel distributor in the United States, has a stable business model and relatively lower exposure to commodity price volatility. This is because the partnership distributes fuel to branded distributors under long-term contracts.
With more than 125,000 miles of pipeline and associated energy assets, Energy Transfer will generate stable fee-based revenues. The partnership’s pipeline network spans across all the key oil and natural gas resources across the United States.
Murphy USA is a renowned retailer of gasoline and convenience goods, distinguished by its adaptable business model that effectively enhances profitability during periods of economic expansion and recession.